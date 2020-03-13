Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Homology Medicines (FIXX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Homology Medicines (FIXX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) with bullish sentiments.

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

In a report released yesterday, Phil Nadeau from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Homology Medicines.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 40.7% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Homology Medicines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.00.

