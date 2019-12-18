Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Homology Medicines (FIXX) and Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Homology Medicines (FIXX) and Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) with bullish sentiments.

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

Cowen & Co. analyst Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on Homology Medicines today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 52.1% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Homology Medicines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Clearside Biomedical today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.16, close to its 52-week high of $2.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -3.8% and a 41.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Clearside Biomedical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50, implying a 59.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CLSD: