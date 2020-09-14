Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Hologic (HOLX), Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) and Haemonetics (HAE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Hologic (HOLX), Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) and Haemonetics (HAE) with bullish sentiments.

Hologic (HOLX)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Hologic, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 70.2% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hologic with a $76.27 average price target, representing a 22.5% upside. In a report issued on September 2, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $78.00 price target.

Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP)

Raymond James analyst David Novak maintained a Buy rating on Ziopharm Oncology today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is ranked #2339 out of 6912 analysts.

Ziopharm Oncology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

Haemonetics (HAE)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Haemonetics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 57.0% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Haemonetics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.00.

