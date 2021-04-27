Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Hologic (HOLX), Steris (STE) and Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Hologic (HOLX), Steris (STE) and Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL).

Hologic (HOLX)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Hologic today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $72.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 74.0% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hologic with a $96.00 average price target.

Steris (STE)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Hold rating on Steris today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $212.43, close to its 52-week high of $216.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 72.0% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Steris with a $227.00 average price target, implying a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Sol-Gel Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.9% and a 40.8% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sol-Gel Technologies with a $21.00 average price target.

