Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Hologic (HOLX), Neurocrine (NBIX) and Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Howard Kim- January 8, 2021, 10:35 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Hologic (HOLX), Neurocrine (NBIX) and Aerie Pharma (AERI).

Hologic (HOLX)

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Hold rating on Hologic today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.48, close to its 52-week high of $80.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 69.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hologic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.11.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Neurocrine, with a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $109.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 46.9% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $121.00 average price target, which is a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 50.2% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.20, which is a 65.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts