Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Hologic (HOLX), Millendo Therapeutics (MLND) and RegenXBio (RGNX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Hologic (HOLX), Millendo Therapeutics (MLND) and RegenXBio (RGNX).

Hologic (HOLX)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Hologic yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.02, close to its 52-week high of $77.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 73.0% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hologic with a $90.11 average price target.

Millendo Therapeutics (MLND)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz downgraded Millendo Therapeutics to Hold today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.69, close to its 52-week low of $1.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 54.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Millendo Therapeutics with a $2.00 average price target, representing a 10.5% upside. In a report released today, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold.

RegenXBio (RGNX)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Hold rating on RegenXBio today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 48.8% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RegenXBio with a $61.00 average price target.

