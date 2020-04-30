Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Hologic (HOLX) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hologic (HOLX) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) with bullish sentiments.

Hologic (HOLX)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Hologic, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 58.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hologic with a $47.82 average price target, representing a -3.4% downside. In a report issued on April 21, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh assigned a Buy rating to Vertex Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $251.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 46.6% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Strongbridge Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $269.71, a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $258.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.