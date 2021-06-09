Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Hologic (HOLX) and Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hologic (HOLX) and Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) with bullish sentiments.

Hologic (HOLX)

Jefferies analyst Anthony Petrone maintained a Buy rating on Hologic yesterday and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $60.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 56.3% success rate. Petrone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Staar Surgical Company, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Hologic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.13.

Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

In a report released today, Brandon Couillard from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Mesa Laboratories, with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $256.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Couillard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 76.6% success rate. Couillard covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Align Tech, and Danaher.

Mesa Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $325.00.

