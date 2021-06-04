Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Histogen (HSTO), Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) and Windtree Therapeutics (WINT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Histogen (HSTO), Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) and Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) with bullish sentiments.

Histogen (HSTO)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Histogen, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.97, close to its 52-week low of $0.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 45.7% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Histogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Yumanity Therapeutics today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 51.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yumanity Therapeutics with a $37.00 average price target.

Windtree Therapeutics (WINT)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Windtree Therapeutics today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.98, close to its 52-week low of $1.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 40.4% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Windtree Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

