Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Hill-Rom (HRC), Inotiv (NOTV) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Hill-Rom (HRC), Inotiv (NOTV) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) with bullish sentiments.

Hill-Rom (HRC)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Hill-Rom on April 30 and set a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $110.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 66.8% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hill-Rom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $127.60, which is an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $131.00 price target.

Inotiv (NOTV)

In a report released today, Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Inotiv, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.62, close to its 52-week high of $24.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 61.5% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

Inotiv has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

In a report released today, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.40, close to its 52-week low of $16.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 46.7% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals with a $22.33 average price target.

