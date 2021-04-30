Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Hill-Rom (HRC) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Hill-Rom (HRC) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN).

Hill-Rom (HRC)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Hill-Rom. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $112.08, close to its 52-week high of $117.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 70.2% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Hill-Rom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.50.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $75.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 49.2% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.14.

