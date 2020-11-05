Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Heska (HSKA), SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Heska (HSKA), SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) with bullish sentiments.

Heska (HSKA)

In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Heska, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $121.91, close to its 52-week high of $124.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 73.3% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heska is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $140.00.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics, with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 66.1% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Allogene Therapeutics, and Voyager Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.43.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

In a report released today, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Intellia Therapeutics, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 44.4% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Intellia Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.85, implying a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

