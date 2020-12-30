Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) and Zynex (ZYXI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) and Zynex (ZYXI) with bullish sentiments.

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on Heron Therapeutics today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.2% and a 31.0% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Heron Therapeutics with a $26.75 average price target.

Zynex (ZYXI)

In a report released today, James Terwilliger from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Zynex, with a price target of $22.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 83.3% success rate. Terwilliger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Milestone Scientific, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zynex is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.13.

