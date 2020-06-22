Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) and Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) and Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) with bullish sentiments.

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Heron Therapeutics, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.7% and a 36.8% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Heron Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to Tandem Diabetes Care today and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $90.53, close to its 52-week high of $92.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 50.4% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tandem Diabetes Care is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $93.40, a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

