Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) with bullish sentiments.

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Heron Therapeutics, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 43.6% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Heron Therapeutics with a $29.00 average price target, implying a 72.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.61, close to its 52-week low of $7.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 41.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.25, which is a 319.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.