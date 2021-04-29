Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) with bullish sentiments.

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Heron Therapeutics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.7% and a 37.5% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oncternal Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heron Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.33.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer assigned a Buy rating to Apellis Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.9% and a 38.1% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.00, implying a 72.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

