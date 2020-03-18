Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Heat Biologics (HTBX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Heat Biologics (HTBX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) with bullish sentiments.

Heat Biologics (HTBX)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Heat Biologics today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.58.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -24.7% and a 19.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Heat Biologics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

Oppenheimer analyst Silvan Tuerkcan maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Tuerkcan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 17.4% success rate. Tuerkcan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crispr Therapeutics AG, Intellia Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.67, a 122.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

