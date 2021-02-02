Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: HCA Healthcare (HCA), Bristol Myers (BMY) and Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on HCA Healthcare (HCA), Bristol Myers (BMY) and Idexx Laboratories (IDXX).

HCA Healthcare (HCA)

In a report released today, John Ransom from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to HCA Healthcare, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $165.85, close to its 52-week high of $174.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 65.2% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Oak Street Health, and Acadia Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $189.55, which is a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Bristol Myers (BMY)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bristol Myers is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $76.83, implying a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)

In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Idexx Laboratories. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $506.65, close to its 52-week high of $516.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 38.6% and a 89.3% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Progenity, and GenMark.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Idexx Laboratories with a $535.00 average price target.

