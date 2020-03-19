Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: HCA Healthcare (HCA) and Envista Holdings (NVST)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on HCA Healthcare (HCA) and Envista Holdings (NVST).
HCA Healthcare (HCA)
In a report released today, A.J. Rice from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on HCA Healthcare, with a price target of $173.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.88.
According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 51.5% success rate. Rice covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, AMN Healthcare Services, and Service International.
Currently, the analyst consensus on HCA Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $170.47.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Envista Holdings (NVST)
In a report released today, Erin Wright from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Envista Holdings, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.55, close to its 52-week low of $10.08.
According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 55.2% success rate. Wright covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Medpace Holdings, and Fulgent Genetics.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Envista Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $30.00.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.