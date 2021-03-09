Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) and Abcam (ABCM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) and Abcam (ABCM) with bullish sentiments.

Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Harvard Bioscience today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 46.6% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Harvard Bioscience has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

Abcam (ABCM)

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on Abcam today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 65.4% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AbCellera Biologics, Castle Biosciences, and Guardant Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abcam is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

