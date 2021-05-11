Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Halozyme (HALO) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Halozyme (HALO) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP).

Halozyme (HALO)

In a report released today, Do Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Halozyme, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 52.0% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Halozyme with a $54.75 average price target, which is a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Adaptimmune Therapeutics, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.78, close to its 52-week low of $3.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 35.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adaptimmune Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00, which is an 118.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

