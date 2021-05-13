Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Haemonetics (HAE), Urogen Pharma (URGN) and Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Haemonetics (HAE), Urogen Pharma (URGN) and Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) with bullish sentiments.

Haemonetics (HAE)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Haemonetics, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 65.6% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Haemonetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.00, a 96.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Urogen Pharma (URGN)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 43.4% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Urogen Pharma with a $40.50 average price target.

Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Liquidia Technologies today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.70, close to its 52-week low of $2.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 47.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Liquidia Technologies with a $4.67 average price target.

