Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Haemonetics (HAE), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) and Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Haemonetics (HAE), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) and Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) with bullish sentiments.

Haemonetics (HAE)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Haemonetics today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 58.2% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Haemonetics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.80, a 28.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 24, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $119.00 price target.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.7% and a 40.7% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sol-Gel Technologies, ANI Pharmaceuticals, and Antares Pharma.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Arcturus Therapeutics on September 4. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 46.9% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arcturus Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.00, implying an 80.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

