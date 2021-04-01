Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Haemonetics (HAE), Quidel (QDEL) and Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Haemonetics (HAE), Quidel (QDEL) and Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) with bullish sentiments.

Haemonetics (HAE)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Haemonetics, with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $111.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 69.4% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Haemonetics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $155.83.

Quidel (QDEL)

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper maintained a Buy rating on Quidel today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $127.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 55.6% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quidel with a $239.00 average price target.

Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Repare Therapeutics, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 50.9% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Repare Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.50.

