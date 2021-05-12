Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Haemonetics (HAE), Prothena (PRTA) and Catalent (CTLT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Haemonetics (HAE), Prothena (PRTA) and Catalent (CTLT) with bullish sentiments.

Haemonetics (HAE)

Jefferies analyst Anthony Petrone maintained a Buy rating on Haemonetics today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.67, close to its 52-week low of $58.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 53.3% success rate. Petrone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Staar Surgical Company, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Haemonetics with a $108.67 average price target.

Prothena (PRTA)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Buy rating on Prothena yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 49.0% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Prothena has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.75, which is a 51.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Catalent (CTLT)

Jefferies analyst David Windley maintained a Buy rating on Catalent today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $104.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Windley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 76.1% success rate. Windley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, IQVIA Holdings, and Sotera Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Catalent with a $134.40 average price target, which is a 30.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Robert W. Baird also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $132.00 price target.

