Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Haemonetics (HAE), Humanigen (HGEN) and Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Haemonetics (HAE), Humanigen (HGEN) and Nuvation Bio (NUVB) with bullish sentiments.

Haemonetics (HAE)

In a report released today, Anthony Petrone from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Haemonetics, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.68, close to its 52-week low of $74.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 57.2% success rate. Petrone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Staar Surgical Company, and ADMA Biologics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Haemonetics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $132.67, which is a 44.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

Humanigen (HGEN)

In a report released today, Kelly Shi from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Humanigen, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 49.8% and a 66.7% success rate. Shi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Connect Biopharma Holdings, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Humanigen with a $30.50 average price target, representing a 109.1% upside. In a report issued on April 12, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Buy rating on Nuvation Bio yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 49.3% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Olema Pharmaceuticals, and Immunocore Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nuvation Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.40, a 53.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

