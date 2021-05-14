Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Haemonetics (HAE), HCA Healthcare (HCA) and CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Haemonetics (HAE), HCA Healthcare (HCA) and CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) with bullish sentiments.

Haemonetics (HAE)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch upgraded Haemonetics to Buy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.81, close to its 52-week low of $49.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 64.3% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Haemonetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.40, a 67.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $105.00 price target.

HCA Healthcare (HCA)

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on HCA Healthcare, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $207.47, close to its 52-week high of $217.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 63.9% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alignment Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Oak Street Health.

HCA Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $227.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on CymaBay Therapeutics, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.12, close to its 52-week low of $3.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 38.8% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CymaBay Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.63, which is a 175.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

