Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Haemonetics (HAE) and RegenXBio (RGNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Haemonetics (HAE) and RegenXBio (RGNX) with bullish sentiments.

Haemonetics (HAE)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Haemonetics today and set a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 58.5% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Haemonetics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $130.40.

RegenXBio (RGNX)

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on RegenXBio today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 48.2% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Axovant Gene Therapies.

RegenXBio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.67.

