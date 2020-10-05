Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Haemonetics (HAE) and Quidel (QDEL)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Haemonetics (HAE) and Quidel (QDEL).
Haemonetics (HAE)
Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Haemonetics today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $88.79.
According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 58.0% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Haemonetics with a $121.00 average price target.
Quidel (QDEL)
Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper maintained a Hold rating on Quidel today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $235.34.
According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 63.6% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Quidel is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $361.50.
