Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Haemonetics (HAE) and Encompass Health (EHC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Haemonetics (HAE) and Encompass Health (EHC) with bullish sentiments.

Haemonetics (HAE)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Haemonetics, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $101.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 53.4% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Haemonetics with a $126.00 average price target, a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Encompass Health (EHC)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom reiterated a Buy rating on Encompass Health today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 59.5% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare, and Community Health.

Encompass Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.00.

