Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Haemonetics (HAE) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Haemonetics (HAE) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) with bullish sentiments.

Haemonetics (HAE)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Haemonetics today and set a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 57.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Haemonetics with a $121.00 average price target, which is a 34.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

In a report released today, Justin Kim from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Apellis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 59.3% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Provention Bio.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals with a $47.40 average price target.

