Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Haemonetics (HAE), Aerie Pharma (AERI) and Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Haemonetics (HAE), Aerie Pharma (AERI) and Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX) with bullish sentiments.

Haemonetics (HAE)

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Haemonetics, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.81, close to its 52-week low of $49.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 55.5% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, US Physical Therapy, and Anika Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Haemonetics with a $85.40 average price target, which is a 59.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.7% and a 33.6% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.25, implying a 54.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX)

In a report released today, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Decibel Therapeutics, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.39, close to its 52-week low of $6.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.4% and a 35.1% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Decibel Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.