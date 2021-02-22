Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: GW Pharma (GWPH), Perrigo Company (PRGO) and Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on GW Pharma (GWPH), Perrigo Company (PRGO) and Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI).

GW Pharma (GWPH)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Hold rating on GW Pharma on February 19. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $213.81, close to its 52-week high of $217.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 54.8% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, and SAGE Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GW Pharma with a $217.13 average price target, which is a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, H.C. Wainwright also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $220.00 price target.

Perrigo Company (PRGO)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Perrigo Company yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.10, close to its 52-week low of $40.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 47.4% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perrigo Company is a Hold with an average price target of $49.00.

Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Applied Molecular Transport today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.47, close to its 52-week high of $67.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 53.4% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Molecular Transport with a $74.00 average price target.

