Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: GW Pharma (GWPH), IGM Biosciences (IGMS) and Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on GW Pharma (GWPH), IGM Biosciences (IGMS) and Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) with bullish sentiments.

GW Pharma (GWPH)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on GW Pharma, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $132.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 40.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GW Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $178.67, which is a 32.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on IGM Biosciences, with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 63.5% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IGM Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $88.00.

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Sean Lee CFA reiterated a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.11.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 33.3% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ThermoGenesis Holdings, CASI Pharmaceuticals, and Gritstone Oncology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphatec Holdings with a $8.63 average price target, implying a 56.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

