Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: GW Pharma (GWPH), Bellerophon (BLPH) and Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on GW Pharma (GWPH), Bellerophon (BLPH) and Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) with bullish sentiments.

GW Pharma (GWPH)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on GW Pharma, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.08, close to its 52-week low of $90.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 52.1% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GW Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $201.83, implying an 83.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Bellerophon (BLPH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Bellerophon today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.38, close to its 52-week low of $0.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 48.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bellerophon with a $2.00 average price target.

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Summit Therapeutics, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 47.2% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Audentes Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

Summit Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

