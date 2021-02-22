Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: GW Pharma (GWPH) and Perrigo Company (PRGO)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on GW Pharma (GWPH) and Perrigo Company (PRGO) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

GW Pharma (GWPH)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Hold rating on GW Pharma on February 19. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $213.81, close to its 52-week high of $217.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 54.8% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, and SAGE Therapeutics.

GW Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $217.13, implying a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, H.C. Wainwright also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $220.00 price target.

Perrigo Company (PRGO)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Perrigo Company. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.10, close to its 52-week low of $40.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 47.4% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perrigo Company is a Hold with an average price target of $49.00.

