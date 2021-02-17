Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: GW Pharma (GWPH) and MedMen Enterprises (OtherMMNFF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on GW Pharma (GWPH) and MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF).

GW Pharma (GWPH)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Hold rating on GW Pharma today and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $213.50, close to its 52-week high of $217.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 45.1% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GW Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $217.13, a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Sell rating on MedMen Enterprises. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.3% and a 56.5% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

MedMen Enterprises has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.12.

