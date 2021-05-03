Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: GlycoMimetics (GLYC), Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) and Sanofi (OtherSNYNF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on GlycoMimetics (GLYC), Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) and Sanofi (SNYNF).

GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on GlycoMimetics today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.43, close to its 52-week low of $2.39.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 46.9% and a 50.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GlycoMimetics with a $14.00 average price target.

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

In a report issued on April 29, Kerry Holford from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Eli Lilly & Co, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $185.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Holford is ranked #6016 out of 7490 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eli Lilly & Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $223.00.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Luisa Hector maintained a Hold rating on Sanofi on April 29 and set a price target of EUR92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.50.

Hector has an average return of 2.9% when recommending Sanofi.

According to TipRanks.com, Hector is ranked #4737 out of 7490 analysts.

Sanofi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.23, a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR90.00 price target.

