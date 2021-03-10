Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: GlycoMimetics (GLYC), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) and MEI Pharma (MEIP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on GlycoMimetics (GLYC), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) and MEI Pharma (MEIP) with bullish sentiments.

GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on GlycoMimetics on January 7 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.07.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 53.4% and a 58.1% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GlycoMimetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00, implying a 359.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on January 7 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 53.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Minerva Neurosciences, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals with a $30.00 average price target.

MEI Pharma (MEIP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on MEI Pharma on January 7 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 52.8% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MEI Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.88, implying a 173.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Brookline Capital Markets also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $11.50 price target.

