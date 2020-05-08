Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Globus Medical (GMED), Athersys (ATHX) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Globus Medical (GMED), Athersys (ATHX) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) with bullish sentiments.

Globus Medical (GMED)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Globus Medical, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 54.2% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Globus Medical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.50, a 23.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Athersys (ATHX)

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to Athersys today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 45.8% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Athersys with a $9.00 average price target, implying a 239.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Dawson James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Collegium Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 38.5% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Collegium Pharmaceutical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.20.

