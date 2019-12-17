Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Kodiak Sciences (KOD).

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Global Blood Therapeutics today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.64, close to its 52-week high of $79.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 48.4% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Blood Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $98.73.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical today and set a price target of $670.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $592.17, close to its 52-week high of $594.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 69.0% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuitive Surgical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $623.83, a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Buy rating on Kodiak Sciences today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.07, close to its 52-week high of $74.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 61.3% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Kodiak Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.17, a -30.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, Chardan Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.