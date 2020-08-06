Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), Globus Medical (GMED) and Zogenix (ZGNX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), Globus Medical (GMED) and Zogenix (ZGNX).

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 48.6% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Allogene Therapeutics, Molecular Partners AG, and Precision BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Blood Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $110.92, a 59.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Globus Medical (GMED)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Globus Medical, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 50.5% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Globus Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.73.

Zogenix (ZGNX)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins reiterated a Hold rating on Zogenix today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 30.9% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zogenix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.33.

