Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) and Nabriva (NBRV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) and Nabriva (NBRV).

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.23, close to its 52-week low of $36.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 55.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $78.38 average price target, implying a 71.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

In a report released today, Esther Hong from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Aprea Therapeutics, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.15, close to its 52-week low of $4.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Hong is ranked #4242 out of 7395 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Aprea Therapeutics with a $7.00 average price target.

Nabriva (NBRV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Nabriva today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.92, close to its 52-week low of $1.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 42.5% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nabriva with a $6.00 average price target.

