Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and Stryker (SYK)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and Stryker (SYK).

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics today and set a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 60.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Global Blood Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.00, which is a 65.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 18, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

Stryker (SYK)

In a report released today, Jason Wittes from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Stryker, with a price target of $248.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $228.50, close to its 52-week high of $247.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 61.3% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Alphatec Holdings, and Globus Medical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stryker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $255.23, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $240.00 price target.

