Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) with bullish sentiments.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $74.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 38.2% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Allogene Therapeutics, Molecular Partners AG, and Precision BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Blood Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $103.27, which is a 36.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 51.2% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Revance Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.