Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and Kiadis Pharma (OtherKIADF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and Kiadis Pharma (KIADF) with bullish sentiments.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics today and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Axovant Gene Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Blood Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $97.58, representing a 50.2% upside. In a report issued on February 12, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Kiadis Pharma (KIADF)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Kiadis Pharma and a price target of EUR4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.30, close to its 52-week low of $1.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 43.5% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kiadis Pharma.

