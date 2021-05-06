Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), AlloVir (ALVR) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), AlloVir (ALVR) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX).

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Hold rating on Global Blood Therapeutics today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.21, close to its 52-week low of $36.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 42.5% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Hutchison China MediTech, Allogene Therapeutics, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $75.70 average price target, which is a 99.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AlloVir (ALVR)

In a report released today, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on AlloVir, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.49, close to its 52-week low of $18.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 47.7% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AlloVir is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.75.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX)

In a report released today, Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Savant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Savant covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacific Biosciences, Guardant Health, and NanoString Tech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.09, representing a 22.0% upside. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.