Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Glaukos (GKOS) and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Glaukos (GKOS) and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Glaukos (GKOS)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Hold rating to Glaukos today and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $91.50, close to its 52-week high of $98.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 57.8% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Glaukos is a Hold with an average price target of $81.67, representing a -12.1% downside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Nektar Therapeutics, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 46.8% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Frequency Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nektar Therapeutics with a $28.60 average price target, a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Benchmark Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $26.00 price target.

