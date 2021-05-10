Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Gilead Sciences (GILD), Select Medical (SEM) and Axcella Health (AXLA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Gilead Sciences (GILD), Select Medical (SEM) and Axcella Health (AXLA) with bullish sentiments.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 45.7% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.58, implying a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Select Medical (SEM)

In a report released yesterday, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Select Medical, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.12, close to its 52-week high of $39.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 70.4% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Acadia Healthcare, and Tenet Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Select Medical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.20, implying an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Axcella Health (AXLA)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Axcella Health today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.67, close to its 52-week low of $3.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 48.4% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Axcella Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.67, representing a 218.0% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

