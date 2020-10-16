Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Gilead Sciences (GILD), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Galapagos (GLPG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Gilead Sciences (GILD), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Galapagos (GLPG).

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.96, close to its 52-week low of $61.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 52.5% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Gilead Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical yesterday and set a price target of $800.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $741.00, close to its 52-week high of $778.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 59.2% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Becton Dickinson.

Intuitive Surgical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $712.18, which is a -4.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $815.00 price target.

Galapagos (GLPG)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Galapagos yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $138.50, close to its 52-week low of $112.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 64.9% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Voyager Therapeutics, and Blueprint Medicines.

Galapagos has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $145.94, implying a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on GLPG: